City provides COVID-19 update with Toronto set to enter Stage 3 of reopening
Toronto Mayor John Tory and medical officer of health Dr. Eileen de Villa are providing an update on COVID-19 in the city Wednesday.
Toronto moving to Stage 3 on July 31
The press conference comes after Premier Doug Ford announced that Toronto has been given permission to move to Stage 3 of the province's reopening plan this Friday.
You can watch the city's press conference live in the player above starting at 1:30 p.m.
