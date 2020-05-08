Toronto officials report 180 new cases of COVID-19 as city prepares to partially reopen some businesses

Toronto officials reported 180 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, as the city prepares to reopen certain businesses this weekend and early next week.

The number of new cases represents a dip following a week of more than 200 new cases announced daily.

Dr. Eileen de Villa, the city's medical officer of health, reported that 532 people have now died of the novel coronavirus in Toronto.

There are 421 people in hospital with 104 in intensive care units due to COVID-19, she added, figures that both increased slightly from Wednesday.

The city says there is a total of 7,114 cases, and 4,717 people have recovered.

De Villa announced the new numbers at a news conference at city hall on Friday, joined by Toronto Mayor John Tory and Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg, head of the city's emergency response team.

City announces plan for reopening of some retail stores

These updated numbers come as the city unveiled safety guidelines for businesses set to reopen in the coming days.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced Wednesday that retail stores with street entrances will be permitted to reopen for curbside pickup on Monday.

Meanwhile, nurseries and garden centres reopened on Friday, while hardware stores and safety supply stores are set to reopen Saturday.

"We want to restart our city, and see our economy come back strong," Tory said. "We have reason for cautious optimism."

But Tory said as always, the city will rely on individual residents and businesses to follow the recommendations of public health officials.

"I don't want to see the doors of our businesses open just to watch them close again," Tory said.

Effective May 8, customers may go into garden centres in Ontario under new COVID-19 rules. (Michael Wilson/CBC)

In a news release issued Friday, the city issued a list of recommendations to businesses to help staff and customers stay safe as stores are reopened.

Those recommendations include:

Encouraging employees to wear face coverings, such as non-medical masks or scarves.

Managing lines inside the store by placing tape every two metres.

Allowing for online or phone orders.

Scheduling pickup times for customers.

Defining a process for how employees interact with customers — especially related to loading vehicles and payments.

Where possible, only accepting payments by credit card, debit or gift card.

De Villa said these recommendations are not just directed at staff, but also customers.

"A cloth mask or face covering is strongly recommended to keep your germs from spreading to others, even if you have no symptoms," de Villa said Friday.

Celebrate Mother's Day virtually, officials urge

As families prepare for Mother's Day on Sunday, health officials are urging residents who don't live with their families to celebrate virtually.

"I know that many of us will find it difficult not to visit with family this weekend," de Villa said Friday.

"I encourage you to find creative ways to stay connected virtually and by phone."

Tory agreed with her sentiment.

"Please do whatever you can … to let your mom know you love her," he said.

Tory said he knows it's been difficult for people who have not been able to hug their moms during the pandemic — himself included — but he urged people to make "one more sacrifice" in the fight against COVID-19.

City to provide additional PPE to shelters

Pegg said Friday that the city has placed an order for more than 30 million surgical masks, a large portion of which will go to shelters with a growing need for personal protective equipment (PPE).

The city also has some 500,000 N95 respirators are on order, along with 6,300 surgical masks and 450,000 face shields, according to Pegg.

He added that deliveries to shelters, respite centres and drop-in centres are expected to begin next week and continue through to the end of June.