Toronto adds 1,249 COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths as hospitals struggle to keep up

Toronto officials will provide an update on COVID-19 today at 2 p.m. Toronto Mayor John Tory is set to speak along with Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa and Toronto Fire Chief and head of Emergency Management Matthew Pegg.

CBC News will carry the news conference live.

Toronto is grappling with 1,249 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, hundreds more than yesterday, and 18 more deaths, reported the Ministry of Health.

The city vaccinated over 25,600 people yesterday, with thousands of doses administered at pop-up and mobile clinics in hot spot neighourhoods, according to Toronto Public Health, noting only a small number of appointments are available at city-run clinics for the next two weeks.

A pop-up clinic for residents 18 years and older will run at Jane and Finch for postal codes M3L, M3N and M3M, the city said. A mobile clinic will operate in postal code M3N.

Toronto reported 874 COVID-19 patients were in hospital yesterday with 171 in intensive care and 112 are on ventilators.

Doctors say a record number of patients in the Toronto area are being transferred to other regions as the third wave puts incredible strain on the health-care system. There's concern about what would happen if there's a further spike in COVID-19 cases.

"I am very concerned about the potential for us to not be able to meet the demand of the pace at which patients will present through the front doors of our hospital," said Dr. Andrew Healey, chief of emergency services and an emergency and critical care doctor at William Osler Health System, a network of hospitals in Toronto and Peel Region.

"We are dangerously close to not being able to provide typical care in typical spaces to the patients who present with COVID-19 infection and others in our hospital system."