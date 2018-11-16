2 Toronto city councillors facing charges after OPP investigation

Two Toronto city councillors have been charged Friday by the Ontario Provincial Police.

The OPP said Coun. Mark Grimes and Coun. Justin Di Ciano, who both represent Etobicoke wards, have been charged with filing "incorrect" documents that do not comply with the Municipal Elections Act following the 2014 election.

Both councillors are set to make a court appearance on Dec. 19.

Provincial police laid the charges following an investigation that dates back to Sept 2017.

Grimes just won re-election in the new Etobicoke-Lakeshore ward last month.

Di Ciano will not be returning to city council. He bowed out of the race following Premier Doug Ford's decision to cut the size of city council down to 25 seats.