Toronto councillor Michael Ford says he has tested positive for COVID-19

Toronto city councillor Michael Ford has tested positive for COVID-19, he confirmed in a statement on Tuesday night.

Ford, who represents Ward 1, Etobicoke North, says he has gone into isolation at home after he received the positive test result for the novel coronavirus.

"This morning I was made aware that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have been self isolating and will continue to do so over the next 14 days as I work from home to participate virtually in city business and committee meetings, and to continue serving the residents of Etobicoke North," he said in the statement.

"I am feeling well and will continue to remain in constant contact with Toronto Public Health."

Ford, who is the nephew of Ontario Premier Doug Ford, was elected to Toronto city council in 2016 in a byelection following the death of his uncle, former Toronto mayor Rob Ford.

He was re-elected in 2018.