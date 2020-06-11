Toronto councillor Michael Ford hospitalized with COVID-19

Toronto city councillor Michael Ford has been hospitalized with COVID-19, his office confirmed on Thursday evening.

Ford, who represents Ward 1, Etobicoke North and is the nephew of Premier Doug Ford, confirmed he had tested positive for the virus in a statement on Tuesday night.

Nicolas Di Marco, a spokesperson for Ford, said he checked in to Humber River Hospital to have additional testing done on Thursday.

Ford was experiencing symptoms "consistent with COVID-19," Di Marco said in a written statement.

"The hospital continues to monitor his status, but overall, he is feeling well," the statement reads.

Ford said he went into isolation at home after he received the positive test result for the novel coronavirus.

In a statement released Tuesday, he said he would work from home and participate virtually in city business and committee meetings.

According to the premier's office, Doug Ford has not been contact with his nephew in the past two weeks.

Meanwhile, Doug Ford and Health Minister Christine Elliott underwent testing Wednesday afternoon "out of an abundance of caution" after being in close contact with Education Minister Stephen Lecce, who himself tested negative for COVID-19.

The pair both tested negative for the virus, the premier's office said Thursday.