Toronto Councillor Jaye Robinson diagnosed with breast cancer

Toronto Coun. Jaye Robinson announced Tuesday that she's undergoing extensive treatment for breast cancer.

Robinson, who represents Don Valley West and also serves as chair of the TTC, said she was recently diagnosed with the illness, and her treatment plan will force her to take some time away from city hall in the coming months.

Robinson said she plans to remain on the job.

"My family and I thank you for your support and understanding during this difficult time," she said in a statement, shared on Twitter.

You can read Robinson's full statement below:

I have recently been diagnosed with breast cancer and am currently undergoing an extensive treatment plan. Thank you for your support and understanding during this difficult time. <a href="https://t.co/GswVI1UWWR">pic.twitter.com/GswVI1UWWR</a> —@JayeRobinson

Mayor John Tory issued a statement saying his thoughts are with Robinson and her family, and noted Robinson led last week's TTC meeting even after being diagnosed.

"I'm confident that strength, grit, and determination will serve her well as she undergoes treatment," Tory said.

"We are all fully committed to supporting Jaye during her treatment."

Robinson has been a city councillor since 2010.

City council is set to meet Tuesday, with transit issues expected to take centre stage.