Man fatally shot outside Toronto bakery identified as 37-year-old Farogh Sadat
Sadat, from British Columbia, was found with numerous gunshot wounds in vehicle Friday
Toronto police have identified a man fatally shot outside a bakery in the city's Corso Italia neighbourhood as 37-year-old Farogh Sadat.
In a news release Tuesday, police say officers arrived at the scene on St. Clair Avenue West just after 11:30 a.m. Friday to find Sadat inside a vehicle with numerous gunshot wounds.
Sadat, a British Columbia man, died at the scene.
On Friday, more than dozen bullet markers were seen in the area, surrounded by residential streets and usually bustling with shoppers around lunchtime. A white SUV with California licence plates could be seen outside a bakery, with its driver's side window blown out.
Police said last week they were searching for two possible suspects, who are believed to have fled the area in a four-door sedan.
Investigators are still appealing to anyone with dashcam footage or who might have seen anything out of the ordinary that morning to contact police at 416-808-7400 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.
