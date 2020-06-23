Man fatally shot outside Toronto bakery identified as 37-year-old Farogh Sadat

Toronto police have identified a man fatally shot outside a bakery in the city's Corso Italia neighbourhood as 37-year-old Farogh Sadat.

In a news release Tuesday, police say officers arrived at the scene on St. Clair Avenue West just after 11:30 a.m. Friday to find Sadat inside a vehicle with numerous gunshot wounds.

Sadat, a British Columbia man, died at the scene.

On Friday, more than dozen bullet markers were seen in the area, surrounded by residential streets and usually bustling with shoppers around lunchtime. A white SUV with California licence plates could be seen outside a bakery, with its driver's side window blown out.

Police said last week they were searching for two possible suspects, who are believed to have fled the area in a four-door sedan.

Investigators are still appealing to anyone with dashcam footage or who might have seen anything out of the ordinary that morning to contact police at 416-808-7400 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.