Toronto has 2,670 cases of COVID-19 as city launches new donation web portal

Toronto now has 2,670 cases of COVID-19, the city's medical officer of heath reported on Wednesday.

Dr. Eileen de Villa said 121 people have died of the virus in the city, while 148 people have recovered.

A total of 243 people are in hospital, with 94 in intensive care units.

De Villa said there are 41 outbreaks in long-term care homes in Toronto.

Speeding, stunt driving on the rise, police say

The city is reminding drivers in Toronto to slow down and obey the rules of the road amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Following posted speed limits prevents crashes, keeps street safe and ultimately reduces strain on the city's health care system, the city added.

"Drivers should stay off the road as much as possible and only travel for essential reasons," the city said in a news release on Wednesday.

There has been a dramatic drop in the volume of traffic on city streets, the city noted.

Toronto police, however, report that there was a 35 per cent increase in speeding tickets from March 15 to 31 and a nearly 200 per cent increase in the number of stunt driving incidents compared to the same period last year.

This week, officers from the police's Vision Zero enforcement team will step up their patrols for motorists who are speeding or stunt driving.

The city also reminded drivers that all red light cameras in Toronto are active and tickets are being issued to motorists who disobey traffic signals.