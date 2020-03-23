Toronto's mayor will declare state of emergency amid COVID-19 pandemic, sources say
Mayor John Tory will declare a state of emergency for the city of Toronto amid the COVID-19 pandemic, two sources have told CBC News.
Tory to hold press conference Monday afternoon
This move comes as public health officials in Ontario have confirmed 78 new cases of COVID-19, raising the province's total to 503.
Declaring a state of emergency gives Tory the power to make decisions without council votes.
Provincial legislation dictates that the head of a municipality can declare an emergency and make orders they deem necessary "to protect property and the health, safety and welfare of the inhabitants of the emergency area."
Premier Doug Ford's government has already declared a state of emergency of its own.
Tory is set to hold a news conference later Monday.
More to come.
