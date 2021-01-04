Toronto officials to hold COVID-19 update as city sees 450 new cases
Wednesday's relatively low total reflects a drop in overall cases in the province
Toronto officials are set to hold an update on the status of COVID-19 in the city beginning at 2 p.m.
CBC News will be carrying the news conference live above.
Toronto is reporting 450 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, according to provincial figures — a sharp decrease since the city's last news conference Monday, when it saw 767 cases.
Wednesday's relatively low total reflects a drop in overall cases in the province — the fewest Ontario has seen since late November.
Toronto nevertheless accounts for the highest share of cases provincewide. It's expected local officials will provide an updated number this afternoon.
Earlier this week, Toronto Public Health warned that a variant of the novel coronavirus first detected in the U.K., called B.1.1.7, had been identified in the city. The mutated virus spreads far more quickly than the original strain, health officials have said.
This week marked one year since Toronto recorded its first-ever case of COVID-19.
More than 2,000 Torontonians have lost their lives after contracting the virus.
