2 Toronto cops ate a cannabis-infused chocolate bar seized as evidence, police say

The two Toronto police officers accused of consuming marijuana on the job ate a cannabis-infused chocolate bar that was supposed to have been seized as evidence, according to the force.

New details in the case, which made international headlines in January, were revealed Tuesday at a police tribunal hearing.

Const. Jamie Young and Const. Vittorio Dominelli allegedly assisted in the execution of a search warrant at Community Cannabis Clinic, a marijuana dispensary in the city's west end, in the early evening of Jan. 27.

The charges allege that Young later "failed to account" for a chocolate hazelnut bar infused with cannabis oil seized during the search.

Const. Vittorio Dominelli, 36, has 13 years of service. He has been suspended with pay. (Natalie Kalata/CBC)

At around 11 p.m., both Young and Dominelli were assigned to surveillance duty near Eglinton Avenue West and Allen Road, where they allegedly ate the chocolate.

Around two hours later, Dominelli made a call for assistance over police radio, claiming that he felt he was going to pass out after running on Oakwood Avenue.

Dominelli used the 10-33 police code, normally reserved to indicate an officer is in serious trouble.

Responding officers said Young and Dominelli "appeared to be in distress" when they were found. They were both taken to hospital.

One of the responding officers slipped on ice during the call for help and also had to be transported to hospital.

Charges

Young and Dominelli are now facing six and four misconduct charges, respectively, under the Police Services Act.

The pair is also facing criminal charges related to obstruction of justice and breach of trust.

Dominelli, 36, who has 13 years of service, and Young, 35, who has 2½ years of service, have both been suspended with pay.