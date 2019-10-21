Toronto cop who arrested, freed Bruce McArthur will attend hearing, lawyer says

A Toronto police officer who was involved in the 2016 arrest and release of serial killer Bruce McArthur will attend a disciplinary hearing once it is scheduled, according to his lawyer.

Sgt. Paul Gauthier has yet to make his first appearance before a police tribunal due to an illness that has not be disclosed. As a result, a date for a hearing has not been set yet.

The tribunal learned Monday morning that a disclosure motion will be the next legal step in the process. It is set to take place next month.

Gauthier was charged with insubordination and neglect of duty after a complaint by a man who alleged that McArthur tried to strangle him.

The force's policy on domestic violence investigations requires a recorded video statement from the complainant or a photograph of their injuries within 72 hours but a notice of hearing released earlier this year alleges Gauthier failed to meet the policies.

Gauthiers lawyer, Lawrence Gridin, said his client did nothing wrong and will attend the hearing to face the accusations when the time comes.

McArthur was arrested in January 2018 and pleaded guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of men with ties to Toronto's gay village earlier this year.