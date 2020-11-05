Cop who assaulted Dafonte Miller sentenced to 9 months in jail, 12 months probation

A Toronto police officer convicted of beating a young Black man while off-duty has been sentenced to nine months in jail.

Const. Michael Theriault was found guilty of assault in connection with an attack on Dafonte Miller that took place in 2016. He was sentenced Thursday.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Joseph Di Luca says Theriault will also serve 12 months of probation, and has a five-year weapons prohibition.

Di Luca said "nothing short of a jail sentence" would suffice in this case.

He said the sentence takes into account Theriault's role as a police officer and the racialized context in which the assault took place.

"Mr. Theriault's career as a police officer is likely over," Di Luca said.

But he says he also considered the officer's high chance of rehabilitation and the conditions he will face in jail.

Prosecutors sought a jail term of 12 to 15 months and several other restrictions for Theriault, who was off duty during the confrontation.

Defence lawyers asked for an absolute discharge or suspended sentence.

Miller's family will be holding a telephone press conference with their lawyer Julian Falconer at 2:15 p.m. today following the decision.