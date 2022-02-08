Toronto police close Queen's Park Circle in response to possible convoy protest

Toronto police are closing a roadway near Queen's Park Wednesday because of social media posts "announcing a possible demonstration" in the city.

The closures come a few days after a large protest against public health measures meant to curb the spread of COVID-19 took place in the downtown core.

Effective Wednesday morning, Queen's Park Circle from College Street to Bloor Street is closed, police said on Twitter.

"In response to several social media posts announcing a possible demonstration involving a large number of vehicles, we are taking steps to limit impact on our roads/residents," the post reads.

"Keeping emergency routes clear and protecting key infrastructure is a priority for officers. An increased uniform presence and additional closures can be expected over the coming days. Please avoid the area unless absolutely necessary."

WATCH | Drone footage of last Saturday's protest against COVID-19 measures in Toronto:

What Saturday's vaccine mandate protest looked like from above Duration 1:15 A major intersection in downtown Toronto was blocked by trucks as part of a demonstration on Saturday against COVID-19 measures and vaccine mandates, but nearly all the vehicles had left the area by 8 p.m. ET. Protesters mainly gathered at Queen’s Park and the intersection of Avenue Road and Bloor Street West. The area known as Hospital Row on University Avenue remained blocked off by police who said their priority is to ensure emergency vehicles have access to hospitals. Several protests also took place at malls across the GTA Saturday. 1:15

When asked exactly when protesters are expected to arrive, if any, Toronto police spokesperson Const. Laura Brabant said in an email to CBC News that police are "continuously monitoring security issues not just in Toronto but around the country.

"In response, we make the appropriate adjustments to our plans in order to mitigate the potential risks to public safety," she said. "Given recent events, we have an operational plan in place that will be scaled up or down as needed. Our priority has and will always be protecting public safety and maintaining a secure area around key intersections and infrastructure, such as hospital row."

Large crowds gathered at Queen's Park last Saturday, and the protest continued at the intersection of Bloor Avenue West and Avenue Road, where trucks blocked the intersection starting around 1 p.m. The vehicles were cleared out by 8 p.m.

Police said they made two arrests in connection with Saturday's demonstration.

One man, 22, was arrested on the north side of Queen's Park and charged with assault with a weapon, administering a noxious substance — a smoke bomb — and public mischief.

Another man, 34, was arrested in the area of Bedford Road and Bloor Street West after he allegedly threw feces at another person. He has been charged with assault with a weapon.