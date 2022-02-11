Toronto police, mayor provide update on potential convoy protest response

Toronto police Chief James Ramer, Toronto Police Staff Supt. Lauren Pogue and Mayor John Tory are holding an update on the police service's response to a potential convoy protest at 1 p.m. ET.

Toronto police are asking the public to avoid the Queen's Park area "unless absolutely necessary" ahead of a weekend of potential convoy protests against vaccine mandates.

On Twitter, the Toronto Police Service said that the road closures are in response to "several social media posts announcing a possible demonstration involving a large number of vehicles."

Here's what's closed so far:

Queen's Park Circle from College to Bloor Street.

College Street from Bay Street to Yonge Street.

The streets are closed to vehicles only and will still be accessible by public transit or walking. Additional closures are possible, police say.

Police say their priorities include keeping emergency routes clear and protecting key infrastructure. Expect an increased police presence in the area, they say.

2/2 Keeping emergency routes clear and protecting key infrastructure is a priority for officers. An increased uniform presence and additional closures can be expected over the coming days. Please avoid the area unless absolutely necessary. —@TPSOperations

Kristyn Wong-Tam, the city councillor for Toronto Centre, urged Toronto residents to use public transit if visiting the downtown area this weekend.