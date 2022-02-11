Skip to Main Content
Toronto police, mayor provide update on potential convoy protest response

Toronto police are asking the public to avoid the Queen's Park area "unless absolutely necessary" ahead of a weekend of potential convoy protests against vaccine mandates.

Some downtown roads closed Friday, additional closures possible

Toronto mayor, police provide update on plans for potential weekend protests

13 minutes ago
Toronto mayor John Tory joins Interim Chief of Police James Ramer and Staff Superintendent Lauren Pogue to provide an update on the service's plans ahead of potential weekend protests. 0:00

Toronto police Chief James Ramer, Toronto Police Staff Supt. Lauren Pogue and Mayor John Tory are holding an update on the police service's response to a potential convoy protest at 1 p.m. ET.

On Twitter, the Toronto Police Service said that the road closures are in response to "several social media posts announcing a possible demonstration involving a large number of vehicles."

Here's what's closed so far:

  • Queen's Park Circle from College to Bloor Street.
  • College Street from Bay Street to Yonge Street.

The streets are closed to vehicles only and will still be accessible by public transit or walking. Additional closures are possible, police say.

Police say their priorities include keeping emergency routes clear and protecting key infrastructure. Expect an increased police presence in the area, they say.

Kristyn Wong-Tam, the city councillor for Toronto Centre, urged Toronto residents to use public transit if visiting the downtown area this weekend.

