Toronto police investigating fatal stabbing at downtown convenience store
Toronto

Woman in her 30s dies after being rushed to hospital

CBC News ·
Officers placed evidence markers outside a Sam's Food Store during the early stage of the investigation (Derek Hooper/CBC)

Toronto police homicide detectives are investigating a fatal stabbing that took place at a convenience store on Wednesday morning.

Initial police reports said a woman armed with a knife stabbed another person at around 10 a.m. near Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street East.

The victim, a woman in her 30s, was rushed by paramedics to a trauma centre, where she died.

Police have not announced any arrests.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 416 808 7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

