Toronto staff to outline latest plan to manage unprecedented traffic congestion

Roger Browne, the city's director of traffic management, will outline at 11:45 a.m. ET proposed new spending on smart traffic signals and discuss a wider plan to designate more areas of Toronto as "construction hubs." Reporters will also be given a chance to ask questions.

Toronto's director of traffic management is set to detail the city's latest plan to combat traffic congestion as it navigates unprecedented levels of construction and infrastructure maintenance work.

Roger Browne is scheduled to speak to reporters about the plan at 11:45 a.m. You can watch it live in this story.

The news conference coincides with a new report from Browne's division that will go to the city's infrastructure and environment committee next week.

The report recommends new spending on smart traffic signals, as well as expanding four existing "construction hubs" while creating three new ones to better manage traffic fallout from construction.

The hubs are defined as "areas with concentrated overlapping construction projects" and there are currently six designated throughout the city. Staff are asking that the downtown, east harbour, Lake Shore West and Yonge-Eglinton hubs be made bigger.

Meanwhile, staff want to roll out a new program that would require construction sites to have clearly posted QR codes that can be scanned with a smartphone to get real-time information on projects. That includes the company doing the work, the nature and duration of closures, and a 24/7 emergency contact number, the report says.

Transportation Services is also working to update its road restrictions website with more information about impacts to road, pedestrian and cycling infrastructure.

There are currently more construction projects in Toronto than any other North American city, according to the report.

