Toronto child under the age of 4 dies with COVID-19

Toronto Public Health confirmed Thursday that a child under the age of four has died with COVID-19.

The public health agency said it can't release more details due to privacy rules, but offered its condolences to the child's family.

The tragedy comes as Ontario doctors again warn pregnant people to get vaccinated so their newborns have some degree of immunity.

Toronto Public Health also restated how important vaccines are to blunt the worst of the latest wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is being driven by the highly-transmissible Omicron variant.

"As COVID-19 continues to spread in our city, including the dominant Omicron variant, we urge all eligible Torontonians to get a first, second or third dose of vaccine as soon as you're able to protect yourselves and others, and especially the vulnerable members of our community," it said in a statement.

Children under the age of five aren't eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines in Canada at this time.

It remains rare for children to get seriously ill after contracting COVID-19, however the province has seen the deaths of several young people who contracted the virus during the course of the pandemic.

Medical experts still stress that COVID-19 remains a relatively mild illness for the vast majority of children. However, a recent rise in hospitalizations among youth is likely tied, at least in part, to the Omicron variant's rapid spread.

Some physicians are also seeing early signals that Omicron's infection pattern — often impacting the airways more than the lungs — may hit some kids harder than adults.