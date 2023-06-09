Toronto Community Housing should prioritize tenants' human rights: Ombudsman

Toronto's ombudsman is calling on the city's social housing provider to respect and protect tenants' human rights.

In a new report, Ombudsman Kwame Addo says Toronto Community Housing Corporation is sharing incorrect and misleading information about its human rights complaint process.

He says the corporation referred tenants to an office that had not been active for several years and had wildly outdated policies and procedures.

The ombudsman launched his investigation after a number of tenants complained that the social housing provider was failing to support tenants' needs for medical accommodations and ignoring the impact on tenants of living next to someone regularly yelling ethnic slurs at them.

Addo says Toronto Community Housing Corporation should make sure the information it shares about its process for human rights complaints is accurate and called for it to update its human rights policy and human rights complaint procedures.

The corporation didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

