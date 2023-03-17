Comicon lovers descend on downtown Toronto for annual convention

Thousands of Torontonians and tourists are expected to take over downtown Toronto for one of the city's biggest pop culture conventions this year.

Toronto Comicon features all things sci-fi, horror, anime and gaming. From Friday to Sunday, fans and families can find comic books and collectibles, cosplay as their character of choice and meet their favourite artists and writers.

"We couldn't be more delighted to see the community coming back to celebrate again together this year," said Andrew Moyes, the vice president of Fan Expo HQ.

"This is about being together, and that couldn't be more important than now."

Thousands of Torontonians and tourists are expected to take over downtown Toronto for one of the city's biggest pop culture conventions this year. (Michael Wilson/CBC)

Adryanna Gagnon says she's been coming to Toronto Comicon since she was in Grade 5. Now a high school senior, Gagnon visited the convention with her friends on its opening day dressed as Miles Morales from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

"I'm always excited," said Gagnon, who says she loves taking pictures with other cosplayers. "I love seeing everything."

Adryanna Gagnon says she's been coming to Toronto Comicon since she was in Grade 5. (Jonathan Castell/CBC)

The convention is popular with vendors too. Freelance comic book editor Allison O'Toole says the convention helps her and other creators meet people interested in their work.

"You get to make a really personal connection over the work that you are often doing alone in your house," said O'Toole, who's based in Toronto.

"People are really excited about the stuff that you're making, about stuff that they love that they want to share with you."

People looking through comic books at the 2023 Toronto Comicon at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. (Michael Wilson/CBC)

Moyes says the convention is for people of all ages to attend, with a separated family zone for parents to bring their kids if they want to meet the Pokemon Pikachu among other activities. Actors like Andy Serkis from War for the Planet of the Apes will be there alongside the cast of the TV show The Boys.

"Our community wants to come celebrate shared passion," said Moyes. "There's so much to do."

Held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, the convention runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.