Man, 81, dead after being struck by driver in city's west end

A pedestrian struck by a driver in Toronto's west end on Thursday evening died in hospital on Monday, Toronto police say.

Around 7:11 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to a report of a personal injury collision on Dufferin Street at Fisher Street.

Police said a 22-year-old man was driving a 2010 Toyota Corolla, northbound on Dufferin Street near Fisher Street, when he struck an 81-year-old man who was walking from the west side of Dufferin Street to the east side.

The victim was transported to hospital and died of his injuries on Monday, police said in a news release.

Police said the driver, who remained at the scene of the collision, did not sustain injuries.

Police are asking residents, businesses, and drivers who may have seen or heard or may have security or dash camera footage of the area or incident to contact investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers.