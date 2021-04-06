Toronto Public Health closing all schools starting Wednesday as city's COVID-19 cases surge

Toronto Public Health (TPH) will force all public schools to close on Wednesday and have students learn remotely instead, it announced with Tuesday's classes nearly done for the day.

The public health agency said in a news release the shutdown is needed to reverse a surge of new COVID-19 infections — Toronto reported 955 new cases earlier in the day.

"The spread of COVID-19 has never been greater in Toronto, with variants of concern increasing both the risk of transmission and the risk of serious illness or death," the statement said.

TPH is using a Section 22 order — which allows the city's medical officer of health to strengthen rules beyond what the province has put in place — to close schools to in-class learning from April 7 to April 18 (a span that will include the April break).

The Ontario government has allowed schools to remain open despite using a province-wide "emergency brake" to deal with the third wave of the pandemic.

"We understand this may not be the news families had hoped for, especially given the province's recent announcement, but recognize the critical need to take steps as directed by TPH to limit the spread of COVID-19 and variants of concern, said TCDSB spokesperson Shazia Vlahos in a statement to CBC Toronto.

The decision comes a day after neighbouring Peel Region opted to shut down its schools on Monday.

Ontario's education ministry reported 236 school-related cases province-wide on Tuesday, including 207 students and 29 staff members. About 22 per cent of schools currently have at least one reported case, while 83 schools, or 1.7 per cent of Ontario 4,828 publicly-funded schools, are closed due to COVID-19.

More to come.