Majority of City of Toronto staff now vaccinated, holdouts to be suspended next month

The vast majority of Toronto city workers have gotten vaccinated against COVID-19, the city announced in a news release Wednesday — and those who haven't done so have until the start of next month to do the same or face suspension.

According to the news release, as of Oct. 5, 26,138 city staffers are fully immunized, which is 89 per cent of those who disclosed their vaccination status. A further five per cent of those who disclosed their status are partially immunized, and two per cent chose to not disclose.

City policies dictated staff had until Sept. 17 to disclose their vaccination status and be at least partially immunized by Sept. 30.

Now, starting the week of Nov. 1, staff who don't provide proof of vaccination will be suspended for six weeks without pay — though people can return to work if they provide proof of having received both doses.

Should staffers still not provide proof of vaccination by Dec. 13, they will be fired, the city says.

"The vast majority of City of Toronto staff are fully vaccinated. This policy is focused on protecting the health and safety of all employees," Mayor John Tory said in a statement.

"We know vaccinations are the best way to protect ourselves and our community against the continued threat of COVID-19."

The city says while the number of unvaccinated staff is low, divisions have already started plans to mitigate any service or staffing impacts.