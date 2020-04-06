32 people have died of COVID-19 in Toronto, city health officials report

Thirty-two people have died of COVID-19 in Toronto as of Monday afternoon, the city's medical officer of health says.

Dr. Eileen de Villa, the city's medical officer of health, told reporters at a news conference at city hall on Monday that the city now has 1,301 cases of the virus as of 1 p.m. A total of 1,078 are confirmed, while 223 are probable cases. A total of 145 people are in hospital with 60 in intensive care units.

There are 135 cases in long-term care and retirement home settings in the city. Fifteen people in those homes have died, she added.

The numbers came out Monday as city officials, including Mayor John Tory and Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg, head of the city's emergency response team, provided an update on the COVID-19 outbreak in Toronto.

De Villa said she is aware that people are very worried about their relatives in long-term care and retirement homes.

"Understandably, many are wondering if you should remove your loved ones from a long-term care home or retirement home for the duration of the outbreak. There is no easy answer for this very complex question," she said.

"Typically, people in long-term care homes receive specialized care that is not possible, or at best challenging to provide. But, of course, these people are our parents and they are our loved ones. This is precisely why their families have made the difficult choice to move them into these facilities in the first place."

The homes provide 24-hour medical and nursing support, she added.

De Villa said Toronto Public Health officials are working with long-term care homes to control outbreaks and ensure proper infection control measures are in place to prevent further loss of life.

The city says COVID-19 is taking its toll on front-line workers. A total of 12 physicians, 13 nurses and six other health-care workers have been diagnosed with the virus.

A view inside the city’s COVID-19 Emergency Operations Centre on March, 13, 2020. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Tory said the city is working with community agencies and corporations to ensure the city's most vulnerable people have access to food during the pandemic.

4 food banks open in Toronto public libraries

Four new food banks have opened at four Toronto Public Library locations. Another two food banks are scheduled to open on Tuesday.

The first location opened on March 25 with the help of the North York Harvest Food Bank. Three others opened in recent days with the help of the Daily Bread Food Bank. Tory said the city hopes to open 10 in all.

The city is also helping to organize food banks in Toronto Community Housing buildings for tenants and in certain community centres.

Tory said the need for food programs has increased dramatically since the pandemic began and the city implemented emergency measures to slow the spread of the virus.

City officials, along with with 211, United Way Greater Toronto, and other community agencies, are trying to identify areas where there is the greatest need, he said.

Corporations have begun to donate food

Tory said corporations have begun to make donations to support community food programs such as food banks, multi-service centres, home delivery programs and meal drop-ins.

"We can't do this alone," he said.

Sobeys Inc., for example, has donated about 7,030 cases of food, while Loblaw Companies Ltd. has provided $30,000 of food credit. Kraft Heinz Canada has donated more than 3,650 cases of baby food.

Tory said the city is also working with several community programs, including Second Harvest, Daily Bread Food Bank, North York Harvest Food Bank, Red Cross, and the Salvation Army.

Officials are identifying ways to keep food programs open and to fill gaps left by closed programs. He said officials are also trying to find ways to improve food access to seniors through food hamper delivery, children and Indigenous communities, and to provide equipment to community food programs.

Ahead of the Easter weekend, Tory urged people to get groceries earlier in the week and to avoid travel.

"An Easter egg hunt is not worth your life," he said.

As for grocery stores, the mayor said he has been asked by them to remind people to respect the times dedicated for seniors, their physical distancing rules, and the staff themselves.

For his part, Pegg told reporters that a weekend enforcement blitz on the city's new physical distancing bylaw has resulted in the issuing of 26 tickets and 976 people being cautioned.

GO Transit to reduce service this week

GO Transit says it will reduce service on its train lines and bus routes starting Wednesday as ridership plummets during the COVID-19 crisis.

In a news release on Monday, the transit agency said ridership has dropped 90 per cent as people are following advice to stay home.

Service will continue on all of its train lines and bus routes to ensure essential workers can get to their jobs, the release said.

The UP Express service, meanwhile, is already operating at a reduced schedule of every 30 minutes.

"Metrolinx staff on the front-lines, in operations and on the incident command team, are closely monitoring ridership and where and when service is needed the most," GO Transit said. The agency added it is prepared to alter services quickly as needed.

"We are also actively encouraging customers to space themselves out on trains and buses as well as platforms. Transit riders should remain in their seat and not crowd around the doors as they exit. Stay home if sick and do not ride trains and buses."

For GO's reduced service schedule, go to: https://www.gotransit.com/en/trip-planning/seeschedules/full-schedules