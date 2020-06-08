Skip to Main Content
City officials to provide update on COVID-19 outbreak in Toronto
City officials to provide update on COVID-19 outbreak in Toronto

City officials are set to provide an update on the COVID-19 outbreak in Toronto on Monday afternoon.
Toronto Mayor John Tory, Dr. Eileen de Villa, the city's medical officer of health, and Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg, head of the city's emergency management office, will speak to reporters at 3:45 p.m.

You can watch that news conference at city hall live in this story.

