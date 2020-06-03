Toronto still seeing about 150 new cases of COVID-19 daily, medical officer says

Toronto is continuing to see roughly 150 new cases of COVID-19 every day, says the city's medical officer of health.

Dr. Eileen de Villa said at a news conference on Wednesday that the continuing number of new cases means that investigating cases and contacts is "especially important" to slow the spread of the virus as the city slowly reopens.

"Case and contact management are critical to managing contact spread," De Villa told reporters at city hall.

Mayor John Tory and Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg, head of the city's emergency management team, are also speaking to reporters at the news conference.

Street food vendors permitted to operate as of Wednesday

Mayor John Tory announced that licensed street food vendors, including food trucks and ice cream trucks, are allowed to operate as of Wednesday. All vendors must adhere to physical distancing requirements, Tory said.

De Villa said the risk of COVID-19 is "significantly reduced" when people are outdoors.

As for restaurants and bars, the city is working with the province on what Tory calls a "patio plan" that would allow establishments to increase the number of tables outside while allowing patrons and staff to maintain physical distancing. Details are to be released soon, he said.

People wait in line outside a new COVID-19 pop-up testing centre in Scarborough. (Paul Smith/CBC)

Meanwhile, mayors and chairs from the Greater Toronto and Hamilton area met this week and they are calling on the provincial government to increase testing to slow the spread of COVID-19 in their communities.

That includes testing at assessment centres and more widespread use of mobile testing.

Tory said the mayors and chairs also discussed the state of municipal finances and the issue of reopening regionally.

"Now, we need the federal and provincial governments to move quickly to address the urgent financial situations cities face. Time is of the essence," the mayors and chairs said in a news release on Wednesday.

As for reopening, the mayors and chairs said regional differences in the pandemic in Ontario require "regional flexibility on reopening."

