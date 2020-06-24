Toronto officials to provide update on COVID-19 in city
City officials are set to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday afternoon.
Toronto Mayor John Tory, Dr. Eileen de Villa, the city's medical officer of health, and Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg, the manager of the city's emergency response, are all expected to speak at a city hall news conference at 3:45 p.m.
You can watch that news conference in this story.