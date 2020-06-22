Toronto reports 37 new cases of COVID-19 as city makes 'good progress' in reducing spread

Toronto reported 37 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday as officials say the city continues to make "good progress" in reducing the spread of the virus in the community.

Toronto Mayor John Tory, Dr. Eileen de Villa, the city's medical officer of health, and Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg, head of the city's emergency management office, spoke at city hall.

Lifeguards now on duty at 6 Toronto beaches

The city said lifeguards are now on duty at six of Toronto's beaches. The lifeguards will supervise swimmers from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily.

"With the hot summer weather and extended closure of indoor public spaces, it's important for Torontonians to have opportunities to cool down outdoors," the city said in a news release on Monday.

Eight of Toronto's 11 beaches have been awarded Blue Flag certification, which means they meet high standards for water quality, environmental management and education, safety and services.

The six beaches that opened on Monday for swimming are:

Bluffer's Park Beach (Blue Flag).

Cherry/Clarke Beach (Blue Flag).

Kew-Balmy Beach (Blue Flag).

Marie Curtis Park East Beach.

Sunnyside Beach.

Woodbine Beach (Blue Flag).

The Toronto Island Park's four beaches will open for swimming on July 1. Rouge Valley Beach is inaccessible, and a supervised swim program will not operate there this summer.

"While visiting a beach or park, residents must practise physical distancing and avoid crowding," the city said in the release.

Parents and caregivers are reminded to supervise children at all times and stay within an arm's reach of children in or near the water. The city said it doesn't recommend swimming without the supervision of a lifeguard or outside designated swim areas.

Toronto's beaches have stayed open throughout the pandemic. Beaches were not closed under the province's Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.

The city said its beach water quality testing program, which includes water sample analysis by Toronto Public Health, combined with lifeguards on duty, will ensure people can swim safely at Toronto beaches.

According to the city, park staff groom beaches every day, empty waste bins and use a tractor-mounted magnet to pick up metal items. They also collect larger items manually.