Toronto officials to provide update on COVID-19 in city
City officials are set to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday afternoon.
City officials are set to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday afternoon.
Toronto Mayor John Tory, Dr. Eileen de Villa, the city's medical officer of health, and Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg, head of the city's emergency management office, are all set to speak at 3:45 p.m. at a city hall news conference.
You can watch that news conference live in this story.