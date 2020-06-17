Skip to Main Content
Toronto officials to provide update on COVID-19 in city
Toronto·Live

Toronto officials to provide update on COVID-19 in city

City officials are set to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday afternoon.
CBC News ·
Toronto Mayor John Tory, medical officer of health Eileen de Villa and fire chief and head of emergency response Chief Matthew Pegg provide an update on COVID-19 in the city.  0:00

City officials are set to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday afternoon.

Toronto Mayor John Tory, Dr. Eileen de Villa, the city's medical officer of health, and Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg, head of the city's emergency management office, are all set to speak at 3:45 p.m. at a city hall news conference.

You can watch that news conference live in this story.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News