Toronto to launch SwimTO and CampTO as city sees fewer COVID-19 hospitalizations

Mayor John Tory says the city is preparing to launch programs called SwimTO and CampTO to ensure residents can still enjoy the summer during the pandemic.

The city, meanwhile, is seeing fewer hospitalizations due to COVID-19, Dr. Eileen de Villa, the city's medical officer of health, said at a news conference at city hall on Wednesday.

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg, general manager of the city's emergency management office, is also speaking at city hall.

