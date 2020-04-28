Toronto reports 305 deaths of COVID-19 with 319 in hospital

A total of 305 people have died of COVID-19 in Toronto while a total of 319 people are in hospital, the city's medical officer of health reported on Tuesday.

Dr. Eileen de Villa said there are 109 people in intensive care units. A total of 2,930 people have recovered.

Toronto has 5,128 cases of COVID-19, 4,647 of which are confirmed and 481 are probable.

"I have updated you on these numbers every day for the past several weeks. However, we must remember when we reflect on these numbers that they represent our friends, our family members and our loved ones," De Villa told reporters.

"There isn't a moment of each day that goes by that I don't think about this."