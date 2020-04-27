297 have died of COVID-19 in Toronto while 2,670 have recovered

A total of 297 people have died of COVID-19 in Toronto and 2,670 people have recovered, the city's medical officer of health said on Monday.

Dr. Eileen de Villa told reporters at a news conference at city hall that 308 people are in hospital with COVID-19 infections, with 104 in intensive care units.

Toronto has 4,973 cases, of which 4,493 are confirmed and 480 are probable.

One case involves a teen currently being treated at Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children. The teen is an isolation room in stable condition.

"I trust that patient is in very good hands," she said.

De Villa said the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 is "promising," but added that there are many criteria that need to be met before the city can relax its restrictions.

Those considerations include a decrease in the number of new cases over a certain amount of time, significant acute and critical capacity in hospitals, availability of personal protective equipment, and the ability to identify new cases rapidly.

"Our thoughts are with all those who have lost loved ones to COVID-19," De Villa said.