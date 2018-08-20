Special meeting today weighs court challenge to Doug Ford's bill slashing Toronto city council

Toronto councillors will debate this morning whether or not to join a court challenge against the province's decision to cut their ranks by almost half.

Ontario's Progressive Conservative government had little trouble passing the Better Local Government Act, or Bill 5, last week. The legislation slashes the number of Toronto city councillors from 47 to 25.

Council will vote today whether it will instruct the city's legal team to fight the province in court.

"We might be in a position to pursue legal remedies and we're gonna get the advice from our solicitor as to what remedies might be best that we could see again what the chances are and how we go about that," said Mayor John Tory. "I hope it's a very thoughtful discussion because it's a serious matter."

Premier Doug Ford previously said slashing Toronto city council almost in half will lead to shorter debates and more business getting done. (Nick Kozak/Canadian Press)

But Premier Doug Ford has said that time could be better spent.

He has sent two letters to Tory saying the city should be formulating a plan to combat gun violence instead of a meeting that will "focus on saving the jobs of politicians."

At the opening of the Canadian National Exhibition on Friday, Ford said he and Tory have the same interests at heart.

"You know I've known John for 25 years," he said. "We always may have a few bumps in the road, but we're gonna work together to make the city better and to make this province better."

Mayor John Tory says the special meeting will debate legal options. (John Rieti/CBC)

Tory stated the purpose of Monday's city council meeting could not be changed at the last minute.

"The rules applying to special meetings don't provide for that," he said. "You can only discuss the one matter that the meeting was called to discuss, which is the legal approach to the reduction of council."

The city already has a 15-page report from city solicitor Wendy Walberg, he added.

"We have to have a thoughtful constructive discussion about how we can continue to make sure people understand that we feel so strongly about the lack of consultation, the lack of proper process," said Tory.

Walberg's report, called legal options to challenge Bill 5, will be debated in camera at the special council meeting. Any court challenge would likely involve novel arguments due to the upcoming municipal election.

But there's already a legal challenge in the works that will be heard much earlier.

A judge has granted lawyer Rocco Achampong, a candidate in Ward 13, Eglinton-Lawrence, leave to challenge the Better Local Government Act in court after his request for an injunction at the Toronto division of Ontario Superior Court was denied.

A hearing is set for Aug. 31.

While a judge denied lawyer Rocco Achampong's request for an injunction, he was granted leave to challenge the province's Better Local Government Act. (Twitter)

Achampong told CBC Toronto he's disappointed by the city's response.

"I found it rather wanting and lacking in what the city should be doing — in not only its processes, its jurisdiction and in my respectful view, its very relevance," he said.

"They shouldn't leave it to just one citizen in Toronto doing this for them."

John Mascarin, a municipal lawyer with Aird and Berlis, said constitutionally there is precedent supporting the province's power to re-construct a municipal governance structure.

"Twenty years ago when the provincial government of the day decided to amalgamate the former municipality of metropolitan Toronto with and its six constituent municipalities to create the city of Toronto and there was a a huge cry that that's not a proper democracy," he said.

"But the province still went ahead and did it, so the result aids sort of precedent here in that in Ontario and with the city of Toronto."

John Mascarin, a Toronto lawyer and municipal law expert, says the city could mount an election fairness argument and cite a lack of effective representation for the local government. (CBC)

Mascarin pointed out that there are other grounds for Toronto to challenge the province.

"The city could argue that they had done the proper studies, the proper reports and proper consultations had been made — and the province has done nothing other than to say that there's going to be $25 million in savings, which is unsubstantiated," he said.

"So I think the city should not back away. I think they should be represented at the [Aug. 31] hearing and should put forward some cogent arguments."

In the meantime, city clerk Ulli Watkiss released a report suggesting that a 25-ward election, in time for Oct. 22, is doable.

Watkiss said with the "extraordinary efforts" and co-ordination with Toronto Public Service, Municipal Property Assessment Corporation (MPAC) and Elections Ontario, an election using the current federal and provincial electoral riding boundaries can be done at a cost of $2.5 million over and above the current budget of $14.9 million.

But Watkiss warns a successful legal challenge to Bill 5 — which could be subject to further appeals — would make it risky to go back to 47-ward boundaries in time for the fall vote.