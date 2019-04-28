Longtime city workers share stories from decades-long careers in Toronto
CBC News Toronto spoke to city staff members from engineering to child care to fire
Rome wasn't built in a day and neither was Toronto.
To better understand how it has evolved, CBC Toronto spoke to three employees who have worked for the city for at least 40 years.
These are stories of their experiences serving the community for such a long time.
Constructing a 50-year career
Giancarlo Padoan has worked for the city for nearly 50 years, and says he has witnessed first-hand Toronto's growth into a thriving metropolis.
For 22 years, Padoan has been the district supervisor for engineering and construction services. He manages 16 employees and oversees infrastructure projects in every corner of the city.
"I decided to become a surveyor maybe because my father was a surveyor. And so he kind of influenced me to continue the profession," he said.
After getting a degree in civil engineering in Italy, where he was born, Padoan says he came to Canada to learn English. When he moved to Toronto from Milan in 1966, he was immediately struck by its diversity.
"I come from a very monolithic society. We are Catholics, we are Caucasians, we all talk about soccer. And so when I came to Toronto, my mind blew up," he says.
"People from all over the world, different cultures, different races — I loved it. Fifty-three years later, I'm still here."
I was able to learn from different cultures and learn different ways to approach a job.- Giancarlo Padoan
Padoan says advancements in technology have changed his line of work immensely over the years, with tools like Google Earth and software that lets people build 3D models.
"We've moved from a map created by drafting to computer-generated maps, which is completely revolutionary," he says.
Padoan plans to retire this year but says he has learned a lot in his career from his co-workers.
"I find strength in a team environment," he says. "I was able to learn from different cultures and learn different ways to approach a job. That was a great experience for me."
Bringing joy to the Danforth for generations
For the last 41 years, Joy Henderson-Gregg has watched the youth of the Danforth grow up and become members of the community.
Henderson-Gregg is the supervisor of the Danforth Early Learning and Child Care Centre, and says she knew she wanted to work with children since she was in high school.
"Children to me are like sponges. They just can't get enough of what you're doing," she said. "Every day is a new adventure."
Henderson-Gregg has supervised children — from infancy to age three and a half — and staff members for the last 20 years. She says the centre encourages "learning through play" to prepare children for success in school.
"I think it's important for child-care workers to really closely monitor children's developments and document what their interests are and what they're doing every day," she said.
"We follow their lead and then we expand on what they're doing."
I just feel really proud.- Joy Henderson-Gregg
While Henderson-Gregg doesn't have any children, she treats the children at the centre like her own and says her staff are like family.
After the children go from "little school" to "big school," they often return years later with children of their own, she says.
"We look at what we have done and what we've accomplished, that they've been able to go on to become great citizens of Toronto and have value and do something with their lives," she said.
After 41 years, she says she is grateful to have contributed to both the children's and community's development.
"I just feel really proud."
Keeping cool for decades as a Toronto firefighter
Before spending nearly 49 years in North York's Fire Hall, Division Commander Bob O'Halloran spent two years behind the wheel of a TTC bus.
But the hours just weren't for him. Having heard good things from firefighter friends, he decided to apply and landed the job in November 1970.
"When I applied I didn't know everything that the job entailed," he said. "But I quickly learned and I enjoyed it right from the day I started."
One of the major changes he's seen since donning the uniform: a bigger emphasis on safety both for firefighters and for the residents they respond to.
"CPR wasn't even used when I started and that was developed while I was on the job, and [defibrillators], which we carry now."
More personnel are also available today, meaning firefighters can take breaks instead of handling a whole call themselves, O'Halloran said. As well, both the technology behind breathing equipment, and the usage of it, has significantly improved.
Still, the job takes a toll.
There are some bad memories from calls with tragic endings, O'Halloran said, but his colleagues, and the people he continues to meet on the ground, are what keep him going.
"It is a real pleasure, as far as I'm concerned, to be able to assist someone when they're having a really bad day," he said.
"Whether it's a medical call or a fire or a flood or whatever, when they don't know who else to call, they call the fire department."
One of the best things about the job is the people.-Bob O'Halloran
And in a city like Toronto, each call can mean you're headed to a situation unlike anything you've experienced before, O'Halloran said.
"Sometimes the people that you're trying to assist ... have wealth way beyond your wildest dreams, houses or property or whatever, something that you wouldn't even imagine would be available. And then ... sometimes you're dealing with somebody that lives on the street, and our job is to try and help everybody."
Diversity can also be seen in the increasingly changing makeup of the fire hall.
"At one time the fire department was virtually all male and all white males," he said.
Now the department better reflects the city that it serves, he adds.
O'Halloran and his wife, who's already retired, are discussing a day for him to hang up his uniform for good, apparently coming in the near future.
"I still really enjoy coming to work and enjoy the job a lot. So that's why I'm still here."
With files from Taylor Simmons
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.