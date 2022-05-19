Toronto Councillor, deputy mayor Ana Bailão not seeking re-election in October
After 12 years and 3 terms in office, Bailão announced she will be leaving politics
Toronto City Councillor Ana Bailão has announced she will not be seeking re-election in October.
After serving 12 years and three terms in office, the Ward 9 (Davenport) city councillor and deputy mayor, announced Thursday she will be leaving politics.
"It's been the honour of a lifetime serve as City Councillor & Deputy Mayor," Bailão said in a letter to constituents.
"While I have not yet decided what is next for me, I remain committed to continuing to contribute to our city."
The city's municipal election is scheduled for Oct. 24, 2022.
