Mayor announces plan to fight homelessness amid COVID-19 as council prepares for first virtual meeting

Toronto City Council will hold a special meeting online Thursday due to restrictions on public gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

City councillors will use an online video conferencing platform while the public can watch a livestream of the meeting.

It's the first time councillors in Canada's most populous city will meet virtually.

Mayor John Tory's report on the COVID-19 emergency response is on the agenda, which has already been posted online.

Tory is speaking at the city's daily COVID-19 briefing at 3:45 p.m, along with Eileen de Villa, the city's medical officer of health and Fire Chief Matthew Pegg, Toronto's emergency response manager. CBC Toronto is carrying that live in the player above.

City announces plan to build 110 modular homes

Meanwhile, in a news release issued Wednesday, Tory announced a proposed plan to fight homelessness that would create 110 modular homes on two city-owned sites.

Temporary modular housing can often be constructed more quickly than permanent housing, offering temporary relief while other permanent housing is being built elsewhere.

The city's new modular homes, which are expected to be ready for occupancy by September 2020, will provide "stable, affordable housing and support services to individuals experiencing homelessness."

Due to the COVID-10 pandemic, the city says it is putting forward an increased effort to move forward quickly with the modular pilot.

"We know helping people with supportive housing is good for everyone and modular housing is a way to make that happen faster," Tory said in the release.

"The pandemic has heightened the need for supportive housing and I have asked City staff to move this project at an urgent pace."

The project is estimated to cost the city $20.9 million, according to the release.

Operating funding for health-related support services and housing subsidies will be requested from the province.

The terms of the proposed contract will be reviewed and considered by City Council at its April 30 meeting.

"I hope council will agree, and approve the first stages of this plan," Tory said Wednesday.

"I hope this will be a healthy and safe plan to those who need housing today."