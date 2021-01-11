City council facing calls to improve budget, but Tory defends spending plan as 'responsible'

Councillors are debating Thursday the city's newest budget, which the mayor is defending as a responsible plan amid the COVID-19 pandemic but also one critics say isn't enough to deal with Toronto's big problems.

The debate, which is being streamed on the city's YouTube page, includes a 4.4 per cent total residential property tax increase — which will cost the average homeowner some $141 more per year.

Mayor John Tory said this remains a COVID-19-era budget, as the pandemic has caused significant impacts on critical services and delivery costs. For example, the city has lost millions of dollars worth of transit fares in recent years.

"I strongly believe this is a good and responsible budget for the city," said Tory during a Thursday morning news conference.

Tory's critics, however, believe the city should be spending more to deal with serious issues including but not limited to: affordable housing, public transit infrastructure and climate change.

On Wednesday, 59 Toronto-based organizations made an urgent call to Tory and other city councillor to re-evaluate some of the spending in this year's budget. The organizations, including the Toronto & York Region Labour Council and TTCriders, say the budget limits potential revenues and increases spending on police while underfunding critical programs and services.

The groups also say the city's moving too slowly on council-endorsed strategies and frameworks.

"Of the many things missing from the budget, the most glaring is a sense of urgency and a commitment by the city to do everything within its powers to build the Toronto we need and deserve," the organizations wrote in a statement.

Here are some other highlights from this year's budget: