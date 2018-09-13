Toronto's city clerk says the confusion caused by the province's effort to cut the size of council before the fall election has "reached a tipping point" and it is "becoming virtually impossible" to hold a fair and accessible vote.

Speaking to councillors during an emergency meeting at city hall Thursday morning, Ulli Watkiss says she has a "huge concern" that she would be able to ensure the integrity of a municipal election, something she is legally required to do under provincial legislation.

Watkiss added that she has retained her own independent counsel and will be discussing what options may be available to push back the date of the election, currently scheduled for Oct. 22.

"Every hour that goes by, every day that goes by, creates greater uncertainty and raises in me a huge concern over the proper conduct of this election," Watkiss said.

There is confusion about how many wards will in fact be contested during the vote. Bill 31, which overwhelmingly passed first reading at Queen's Park on Wednesday, would slash the size of council from 47 to 25. It is expected to pass by the end of September.

The Progressive Conservative government introduced the bill after a Superior Court judge ruled previous legislation that would have achieved the same goal was unconstitutional The new bill includes a rarely used provision to ensure the progress of the council-cutting legislation called the notwithstanding clause.

The clause has never been used in the province before and critics have condemned the move, saying it was not designed to deal with this kind of issue.

The new legislation also includes a provision that would allow Watkiss to shorten or entirely eliminate the advanced voting period. In 2014, more than 160,000 people cast an advance vote, the highest number ever in the city's history.

Watkiss said she believes that doing away with advance votes would be undemocratic.

"I believe that would result in an election that is not fair. That does not meet the principles of the act, that does not meet any integrity of process," she said.

"Campaign workers, [city] workers, all sorts of people have all kinds of circumstances in which they would need to be available on a day other than October 22 because they simply couldn't attend the election on October 22."

She added that, at the moment, many voters don't even know what ward they technically live in.

'Novel issues' for a legal challenge

Meanwhile, a secret city solicitor report provided to councillors suggests there are "novel issues" that could come up in a legal challenge against the province's use of the notwithstanding clause — but there's no judicial precedent for success.

In her two-page confidential report obtained by CBC Toronto, Wendy Walberg notes there are "limited options" available to challenge the use of the clause.

"[It] is, in essence, an extreme legislative power intended to be used in extraordinary circumstances, and subject to political, rather than legal, restraints," reads the report. "In our view, any challenge will be very difficult as the [Charter of Rights and Freedoms] arguments will not be available."

She notes the Supreme Court has held that the notwithstanding clause can't be applied retroactively, but also notes that Bill 31 is a different case and it's unclear how this analysis would help the city challenge the legislation.

But there may be avenues, albeit novel ones.

Walberg notes that in a previous report from Aug. 15, she did provide legal arguments beyond those involving the Charter.

She also says the city could continue to argue that the province "clearly crossed the line" with its legislation when it comes to unwritten constitutional principles of democracy and the rule of law — because the notwithstanding clause doesn't apply to those unwritten principles.

"Having said that, I stress that these would be novel issues that do not yet have any judicial precedent for success," reads the report.

Walberg also writes that the city has "no reason" to believe the federal government intends to take any action regarding the province's council cuts legislation.

Emergency meeting in session

The report comes as Toronto politicians are holding an emergency meeting today to weigh their next steps.

Mayor John Tory opened the special session by calling the province's actions "wrong and unacceptable."

"This overriding of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms raises very big questions on a matter such as this one and even bigger questions with regard to profoundly important matters that we may not even know about today that will come up in the future," Tory said.

"We're all here to keep standing up for Toronto and I know we're all prepared to continue to do that because we believe in this city."

Ford, however, says using the notwithstanding clause is necessary to ensure the will of elected politicians trumps the court ruling.

The opposition parties have vowed to use procedural tools to delay the bill as much as possible.