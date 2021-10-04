Toronto city council defers vote on legalization of rooming houses

Toronto city council has deferred a vote on the legalization of rooming houses across the city, deciding instead to seek more information from city staff before it proceeds on the issue.

At a meeting on Monday, Mayor John Tory proposed the deferral on a new regulatory framework for rooming houses. His motion passed 17 to 8. Staff are expected to report back in 2022 to the city's planning and housing committee.

"Council is not united on this issue and we shouldn't push through a framework that is so divisive," Tory told council. "To me, that's an indication that more work needs to be done on it to get it right."

Some councillors spoke out against the deferral, however, saying the city needs to show leadership on the issue.

"Doing anything other than moving forward with this is being willfully blind to the evidence and ignoring the advice that we've heard from our staff that we'll be leaving people in peril," Coun. Josh Matlow said.

City's current rules predate amalgamation

The vote was deferred during council's July meeting, as well.

Toronto's current patchwork of rules governing rooming or multi-tenant houses predates amalgamation.

Multi-tenant houses provide accommodation in a single room with a shared kitchen and/or bathroom. Currently, they are legal only in the former city of Toronto, parts of the former city of Etobicoke, and the former city of York.

Under the proposal that has been deferred, rooming houses would be limited to six dwelling rooms in most residential neighbourhoods and their landlords would have to be licensed. There would be parking and washroom requirements based on the number of rooms.

There would be a new licensing bylaw, a multi-housing tribunal, a new enforcement and compliance team that would carry out annual inspections. There would also be support for tenants in a bid to maintain affordable housing and not displace existing renters.

The vote means the issue will be referred to the city's chief planner and executive director of city planning, the executive director of municipal licensing and standards, the executive director of the housing secretariat and the chief communications officer.