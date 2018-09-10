'Today, we celebrate!': Toronto politicians cheer ruling against Ford's council cut

Many Toronto politicians are celebrating after an Ontario judge decided to block Premier Doug Ford's plan to cut the size of city council.

But those in favour of the plan, including political experts and commentators, are calling for an appeal.

"The verdict is in — 47 it shall be! It's a great day for the City of Toronto and for democracy. Today, we celebrate!," said councillor Joe Mihevc on Twitter on Monday.

In a decision early Monday, Ontario Superior Court Justice Edward Belobaba rejected Ford's plan to slash city council from 47 to 25.

Ford, who announced the plan in late July, had argued the move would improve decision-making in city council, where he served one term. He also said it would save $25 million.

Belobaba said Ford's Progressive Conservative government "clearly crossed the line" with its plan and called the act "unconstitutional."

Democracy 'belongs to all of us'

Mayor John Tory welcomed the decision.

"Democracy does not belong to a few of us, it belongs to all of us," he said on Twitter.

Mayor John Tory welcomed the judge's decision and says it justifies council's decision to challenge the province in court. (John Rieti/CBC)

"No law should ever fail to take that into account and all of us as lawmakers, regardless of where we're carrying out those responsibilities, should always remember that."

Many current and prospective city councillors also applauded the verdict.

Councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam tweeted that an appeal for the province would be a "steep uphill climb."

"Respect the taxpayer and abort the costly appeal," she wrote. "Bill 5 is dead. Let it stay dead."

"The Province has clearly crossed the line."<br><br>The appeal for the Province will be a steep uphill climb. Doug Ford shouldn't interfere with the election twice. Respect the taxpayer and abort the costly appeal. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bill5?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bill5</a> is dead. Let it stay dead. <a href="https://t.co/7EfzwdqnuJ">pic.twitter.com/7EfzwdqnuJ</a> —@kristynwongtam

Coun. Joe Kressy and Paula Fletcher thanked lawyers, candidates and citizens who helped council launch a legal fight against Ford's plan.

To the lawyers and candidates, citizens and activists, to everyone who signed a petition or attended a town hall meeting, thank you. Your work was critical. Today’s ruling demonstrates that cities matter, that local democracy matters, and that the rule of law cannot be ignored. —@joe_cressy Thank you to the all of the lawyers and the many applicants who stood up to maintain democracy in Ontario. We won! —@PaulaFletcher36

Chris Moise, who is running for council, said he is proud to have stood up for the city and win.

"Great day for democracy, fairness, and justice — and most importantly, the people of Toronto who will have strong effective local representation!," he wrote.

Proud and humbled to have stood up for our city, and won. Great day for democracy, fairness, and justice - and most importantly, the people of Toronto who will have strong effective local representation! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TOpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TOpoli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OurCityHall?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OurCityHall</a> —@ChrisMoiseTO

Jennifer Hollett, another council candidate, said in a tweet: "We did it! The upcoming Toronto election will have proper representation in our growing city. Thanks to everyone who stood up for local democracy!"

Jennifer Keesmaat, a Toronto mayoral candidate, thanked everyone for fighting for Toronto.

"This entire episode has shown us we need new leadership at City Hall — leadership that will stand up for Toronto when it matters most," she wrote.

While today’s ruling is good news, we didn’t have to get here. When the chips were down, John Tory didn’t have our city’s back, and this entire episode has shown us we need new leadership at City Hall — leadership that will stand up for Toronto when it matters most. —@jen_keesmaat

Liberal Party MPPs urged the Ford government to respect the ruling and avoid further chaos.

"The government must play by the rules and must stop causing chaos in municipal elections," Michael Coteau, Mitzie Hunter and Nathalie Des Rosiers said in a joint statement issued on Monday.

"The Ford government has acted in a reckless and capricious manner and it must stop interfering in democratic elections."

Not even Doug Ford is 'above the law'

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner said the decision confirms that not even Ford is "above the law."

"Ford's efforts to put ideology above evidence and his personal agenda before democracy have real world consequences," he said in a statement.

"Thankfully, the courts have put a check on the premier's undemocratic actions for the second time now."

'Appeal this decision immediately'

Some political experts, however, took to Twitter to show support for Ford's plan and against Belobaba's decision.

Aaron Wudrick, federal director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF), said in a statement that the CTF is "disappointed" in the courts decision.

"Waiting an additional four years to reduce the size of city council is a missed opportunity to save taxpayers money," Wudrick said.

"We also disagree with the court's finding that larger wards necessarily undermine voters' right to effective representation, as Torontonians are already represented at the federal and provincial levels in these larger districts.

"We encourage the Ford government to appeal this decision immediately."

Jason Lietaer, a Conservative commentator, said in a tweet: "This decision and its reasons are a disgrace and an affront to the Legislature's power."

You can hate Doug Ford. You can think he made the wrong decision on Toronto council. You can think they did it too late in the race. But this decision and its reasons are a disgrace and an affront to the Legislature's power. —@jasonlietaer

Emmett Macfarlane, a University of Waterloo political science professor, was also against the decision.

"The idea that larger districts (not disproportionate ones, mind you, but simply larger) are "far worse" is deeply flawed," he wrote on Twitter in a 14-part thread about the judgment.

Ford has not yet commented on the ruling, but said in a tweet: "I'll have more to say about this at noon. Stay tuned…."

His scheduled media availability has repeatedly been pushed back, and he is now scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. ET.

With files from The Canadian Press