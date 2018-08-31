Ontario moves to quash Toronto's challenge of bill cutting council size
The province and the city face off in court today
The Ontario government and the City of Toronto face off in court today as the province seeks to quash a legal challenge of its decision to cut the size of the city's council.
The legislation, which passed earlier this month, reduces Toronto council to 25 seats from 47 to align the city's ward map with federal ridings in time for the Oct. 22 municipal election.
Premier Doug Ford has argued the move will improve decision-making and save $25 million.
But city lawyers say the law will only hurt Toronto, and are urging the court to strike it down and let the city clerk continue with the previously planned election.
The province argues that municipalities are "creatures of the Legislature" and have no recourse when it comes to the powers of the province over their affairs.
The provincial legislation also cancels planned elections for the head of council position in the regional municipalities of Muskoka, Peel, York and Niagara, turning them into appointed roles.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.