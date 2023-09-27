Toronto city council condemns 'all forms of hate' in wake of Mideast violence

Toronto city council passed a motion on Thursday to condemn "all forms of hate" and to direct city staff and the Toronto Police Services Board to create an online package of information by next Friday to help organizations report hate crimes.

Through the motion, "Keeping Toronto Safe from Hate," council restated "its commitment to an inclusive and welcoming city for all Toronto residents."

The motion, which was deemed urgent, includes antisemitism and Islamophobia in its definition of hate. Moved by Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow and seconded by Coun. Frances Nunziata, the motion passed unanimously 23 to 0.

Council will ask the city manager and the police services board, with the help of relevant city divisions, to create the online package of information by Oct. 20 and to share it directly with community organizations, places of worship, religious schools and day cares.

The package will include information on city policies on hate, best practices on urban design options, lighting and safety measures, resources available to communities experiencing hate and funding that may be available to ensure safe spaces.

The motion also means council will ask the police services board to create "community safe zones" in keeping with already recognized areas of critical infrastructure and potential targets for hate. The board will be asked to offer to consult with organizations about steps that can be taken to ensure they feel safe from hate.

"Together we can help people feel a bit safer, a little bit more supported, and we can keep our global beacon of hope burning bright by making a place where everyone feels like they belong and celebrate our caring city," Chow said.

Chow said the motion is "clear about us maintaining who we are as a city" and it will make all resources within the city available to communities that might more vulnerable to hate. She said hate "often has global roots" but the city is "often on the front line" when it comes to addressing it. The city needs to stand by its values and the motion calls for a one-stop shop for resources against hate, she added.

"We are all committed to creating a city where everyone belongs," Chow said.

Deputy Mayor Ausma Malik says: 'We have to ensure that we are doing absolutely everything we can in the leadership of the city to protect our communities and our neighbourhoods and every resident from incidences of hate and be proactive in that.' (CBC)

Deputy Mayor Ausma Malik said Toronto is affected by violence that happens abroad and the city sees spikes in incidents of hate, including antisemitism and Islamophobia and racism, in the wake of global events.

"Hate has no place in the city of Toronto," Malik said. "We have to ensure that we are doing absolutely everything we can in the leadership of the city to protect our communities and our neighbourhoods and every resident from incidences of hate and be proactive in that."

Coun. James Pasternak said the motion is "worthy of our support" and should be fully funded.

"Our city must be a secure, safe place. It's always important to remember that people come here from all over the world to escape world conflict zones. They're escaping prejudice and hate and terrorism. They're coming here for a fresh start and we have to offer them that fresh start," he said.

At its meeting on Thursday, council also passed a motion affirming its support for Toronto's Jewish community. The motion, moved by Pasternak and seconded by Coun. Brad Bradford, passed by a show of hands.

The motion directs council to "unequivocally condemn the attacks by Hamas terrorists launched on Israeli civilians on Oct. 7, and affirm its support for Israel's right to self-defense, in line with the official position of the Canadian government and international allies."

It also directs council to call on the Canadian government to offer its support for Israel and allies to secure the release of hostages taken by Hamas.

And it directs council to continue to work with police, other levels of government and other security agencies "to verify, track, prevent and respond to any threat to the Jewish and all communities in Toronto and work to strengthen the Hate Rallies, anti-discrimination events permitting policies."

