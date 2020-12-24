Toronto likely to see a white Christmas with up to 15 cm of snow on the way

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto and surrounding areas, with rain followed by up to 15 centimetres of snow by Christmas morning.

The federal agency expects up to 15 millimetres of rain on Thursday transitioning into snow by early evening, with possible freezing rain and poor driving conditions.

York, Durham and Peel regions could see heavier amounts of rainfall.

"The road might be in pretty dicey shape. Tonight is a good night to stay in," Environment Canada meteorologist Crawford Luke advised.

With 10 to 15 centimetres of snow by mid-morning, it's likely to be a white Christmas.

Temperatures were in the pluses Thursday but will hold stay around -4 C Friday, feeling more like -10.

A snowfall warning is also in effect for Niagara Falls, Welland, Grimsby and St. Catharines, with up to 20 centimetres of snow expected by Thursday night.