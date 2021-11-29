Toronto man charged with over 100 offences for allegedly luring children online

A Toronto man is facing over a hundred charges after allegedly using luring children using fake online profiles similar to popular social media personalities.

Jose Paolo Caoitan, 35, has been charged with a total of 138 offences, including possessing and making child pornography.

In a news release Monday, police said Caoitan is alleged to have used the fake profiles to convince children to send him sexually exploitative photos and videos.

The arrest follows the execution of a search warrant near Lawrence Avenue East and Midland Avenue on Oct. 27.

Police are concerned there may be more victims and say the investigation is ongoing.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-8500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).