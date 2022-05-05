Toronto's cherry blossoms are in bloom and they're glorious. See them for yourself

Toronto's cherry blossoms are in bloom and they're a glorious sight for pandemic-weary eyes.

High Park, one of the city's most popular sites for blossom viewing, is open to visitors this year for the first time since 2019, after being closed during peak bloom in 2020 and the sakura trees fenced off in 2021 due to pandemic restrictions.

For the past two years, the city has had a livestream with real-time footage of the blossoms. But while the Bloom Cam garnered hundreds of thousands of views over the past two years, there's nothing like seeing the blossoms in person.

Trinity Bellwoods Park, the University of Toronto's Robarts Library, Edwards Gardens, Toronto Island Park, York University and Woodbine Park are just some of the spots where you can take in the blossoms in all their splendour for yourself.

Here's a selection of some of the best blooms that CBC photographers captured:

A man takes a photograph of a young woman posing underneath a cherry blossom tree in Trinity Bellwoods Park.

(Alex Lupul/CBC)

Park-goers take in the swoon-worthy sights.

(Alex Lupul/CBC)

Cherry blossoms seen against the bright blue sky on a sunny day in May.

(Evan Mitsui/CBC)

The blossoms clearly had many smiling as they admired the view.

(Evan Mitsui/CBC)

The blossoms created a picturesque pink canopy above Trinity Bellwoods Park.

(Alex Lupul/CBC)

It wasn't just people flocking to the pretty sights. Here, a close-up of a bee pollinating one of the blossoms.

(Alex Lupul/CBC)

It's impossible not to take a selfie with the blossoms in all their glory.

(Evan Mitsui/CBC)