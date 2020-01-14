Sentencing delayed for woman who threw chair from Toronto highrise balcony
A young woman who threw a chair from a highrise balcony in downtown Toronto has had her sentencing hearing delayed.
Marcella Zoia, 19, pleaded guilty to mischief causing danger to life in November
Marcella Zoia, 19, pleaded guilty to mischief causing danger to life in November.
Last February, a video on social media showed Zoia throw a chair toward a busy highway.
Zoia is disputing that she posted the video to social media.
An agreed statement of facts said Zoia threw a lawn chair off a 45th-storey balcony.
There were several people walking through the area at the time, including a woman with a child in a stroller, but no one was injured.
