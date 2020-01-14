Sentencing delayed for woman who threw chair from Toronto highrise balcony

A young woman who threw a chair from a highrise balcony in downtown Toronto has had her sentencing hearing delayed.

Marcella Zoia, 19, pleaded guilty to mischief causing danger to life in November.

Last February, a video on social media showed Zoia throw a chair toward a busy highway.

Zoia is disputing that she posted the video to social media.

An agreed statement of facts said Zoia threw a lawn chair off a 45th-storey balcony.

There were several people walking through the area at the time, including a woman with a child in a stroller, but no one was injured.