Police arrest man who allegedly vandalized cenotaph at Old City Hall
Toronto police say they have arrested a man who allegedly vandalized the cenotaph at Old City Hall the day after Remembrance Day.
The cenotaph was marked with graffiti the day after Remembrance Day
The 33-year-old man from Toronto has been charged with mischief under $5,000 and common nuisance.
He is scheduled to appear in court later this morning.
More to come.
