Toronto Catholic District School Board reports 2 cases of COVID-19 at 2 separate schools

The Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) is reporting its first two cases of COVID-19 at two separate schools.

The board says one staff member at ​St. Basil-the-Great College School and one student at St. Gerald Catholic School have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Both schools remain open, but the board said the schools will receive a letter from Toronto Public Health to notify them about the possible exposure.

It is unclear whether both infected people were exposed to the virus at their respective schools, or whether they acquired the disease elsewhere in the community.



