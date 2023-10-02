Toronto police say Porsche and puppy stolen in gunpoint carjacking

Toronto police are entering day two of a search for Bella, a two-month old puppy, who was stolen in an alleged gunpoint carjacking in the Downsview area.

Police said the incident happened just before 9 a.m. on Sunday near Sheppard Avenue West and Downsview Drive.

A victim was getting out of a black Porsche Cayenne SUV, with licence plate CYLY 981, when they were approached by someone with a gun. The suspect — no description has been released at this time — demanded the man's keys and drove away with Bella inside.

The puppy is a rottweiler-pitbull mix, police say.

Investigators are asking for anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dashcam footage from that area to contact them.

Police say if you find the vehicle, call 911 and do not approach it.

